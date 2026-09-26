Young Tak Takes 1st-Ever Win On 'Music Bank' With 'GOGO'

Young Tak has won the very first music show trophy of his career!

Due to the Chuseok holiday, KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” did not air a new episode on September 25, but the music show still announced this week’s winner on its official website.

Young Tak claimed his first-ever win with his latest hit “GOGO,” which racked up a total of 7,959 points on the Music Bank K-Chart from September 14 to 20.

i-dle’s Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” took second place with a total score of 6,508, while CORTIS’s “REDRED” came in third with a score of 4,664.

Congratulations to Young Tak!

Source (1)