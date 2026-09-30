'New Recruit' Confirms Production Of Season 5

With “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” concluding with its highest viewership ratings, the production of “New Recruit 5” has been confirmed!

On September 30, Director Min Jin Ki of the “New Recruit” series announced, “Thanks to the support of our viewers, we are planning to continue with the production of Season 5,” adding, “Season 4 received a lot of love, achieving the highest ratings in the series’ history, and since we have already laid the groundwork for future developments, we intend to continue the story naturally.”

Based on a hit animation, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military. The show has built a solid fandom since its first season aired in 2022, leading to the creation of four seasons.

As Director Min Jin Ki is currently busy with his next project “Sunning Baseball Club” (literal title) and the production of the film “New Recruit: The Movie,” it is expected to take some time before Season 5 is released.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Binge-watch “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles:

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Also check out Season 3 below:

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