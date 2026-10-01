Watch: i-dle's Soyeon Takes 1st Win For 'I'm gonna TOESA' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By CRAVITY, BOYNEXTDOOR, And More

i-dle’s Soyeon has won her first music show trophy for “I’m gonna TOESA”!

On the October 1 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s “new trick” and i-dle’s Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA.” Soyeon ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,621 points.

Congratulations to Soyeon! Watch the winner announcement below:

Today’s performers included 2NE1’s Minzy, NCT’s Taeyong, EVAN, BOYNEXTDOOR, CRAVITY, CLOSE YOUR EYES, ALLDAY PROJECT, Bailey, ONEUS, Woody, Bora, EASTSHINE, TIOT, INI, NiziU, Parc Jae Jung, and Chiikawa the Movie.

Check out their performances below!

2NE1’s Minzy – “Calling”

NCT’s Taeyong – “Wacka Wak”

EVAN – “Twilight”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ANIMAL”

CRAVITY – “LOUDER”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “Drop That!”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “CRASH” and “TALK”

Bailey – “CAN’T KILL ME”

ONEUS – “Say Yes!”

Woody X Bora – “Period”

EASTSHINE – “EOI_KU”

TIOT – “Five Hours in Pieces”

INI – “You Know What To Do (Korean Ver.)”

NiziU – “Sour Grapes”

Parc Jae Jung – “Epilogue”

Chiikawa the Movie – “The Island Song”