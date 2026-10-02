Stray Kids Confirmed To Have Not Submitted Music For 2027 Grammy Awards

Stray Kids did not submit any music for the 69th Grammy Awards.

On October 2, Sports Kyunghyang reported that Stray Kids did not submit any work before the August 21 deadline. Under Grammy rules, works that are not formally submitted cannot be considered for nominations or appear on the voting ballot.

Following the report, a JYP Entertainment representative confirmed, “Stray Kids did not submit any work to the Grammys.” However, the agency did not provide a specific reason for the decision or comment on whether it was related to the creation of the new Asian Pop category.

The decision has drawn attention as all eight Stray Kids members were invited to join the Recording Academy as voting members this year, meaning that they will be eligible to participate in the voting process for Grammy nominees and winners.

BTS also previously announced that they would not submit music for the 69th Grammy Awards. In July, the members shared through their respective social media accounts, “We hope that music will be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being categorized by region or language.”

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027.

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