CORTIS Takes 12th Win For 'REDRED' On 'Music Bank'

CORTIS has snagged a 12th music show trophy for “REDRED”!

KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” did not air a new episode on October 2, but the music show still announced this week’s winner on its official website.

CORTIS took the win with a total of 5,315 points on the Music Bank K-Chart from September 21 to 27.

i-dle’s Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” came in second place with a score of 3,476, while Lim Young Woong’s “ToTo” ranked third with a score of 2,768.

Congratulations to CORTIS!

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