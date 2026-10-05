October Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from September 5 to October 5. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 4,009,253, marking a 1.96 percent increase in their score since September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “ARIRANG,” and “ambassador,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “power of influence,” “fan loyalty,” and “highly influential.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.85 percent positive reactions.

RESCENE maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,716,679, marking an 8.42 percent rise in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong remained third with a brand reputation index of 1,519,748 for October.

IVE rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,246,560, while Kim Do Yeong rounded out the top five with a score of 1,082,144.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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