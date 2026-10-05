October Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 05, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from September 5 to October 5. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 4,009,253, marking a 1.96 percent increase in their score since September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “ARIRANG,” and “ambassador,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “power of influence,” “fan loyalty,” and “highly influential.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.85 percent positive reactions.

RESCENE maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,716,679, marking an 8.42 percent rise in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong remained third with a brand reputation index of 1,519,748 for October.

IVE rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,246,560, while Kim Do Yeong rounded out the top five with a score of 1,082,144.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. RESCENE
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. IVE
  5. Kim Do Yeong
  6. Go Youn Jung
  7. BLACKPINK
  8. Shin Min Ah
  9. Son Heung Min
  10. Heo Nam Jun
  11. Yu Jae Seok
  12. Gong Yoo
  13. Lee Jung Jae
  14. Park Ji Hoon
  15. Seo Kang Jun
  16. Lee Byung Hun
  17. Faker
  18. Kim Hye Yoon
  19. Seongri
  20. Kim Hye Soo
  21. Kim Woo Bin
  22. Yoon Kyung Ho
  23. Ryu Hyun Jin
  24. Jun Ji Hyun
  25. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  26. Park Bo Gum
  27. Byeon Woo Seok
  28. Park Ji Hyeon
  29. Jang Han Byul
  30. Kim You Jung

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

BLACKPINK
BTS
Byeon Woo Seok
Faker
Girls' Generation
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
Heo Nam Jun
IVE
Jang Han Byul
Jun Ji Hyun
Kim Do Yeong
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Woo Bin
Kim You Jung
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Jung Jae
Lim YoonA
Lim Young Woong
Park Bo Gum
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyeon
RESCENE
Ryu Hyun Jin
Seo Kang Jun
Seongri
Shin Min Ah
Son Heung Min
Yoon Kyung Ho
Yu Jae Seok

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