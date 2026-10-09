Watch: CLOSE YOUR EYES Takes 1st Win For “Drop That!” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By KO1KEYZ, TUIDE, And More

CLOSE YOUR EYES has won their first music show trophy for “Drop That!”!

On the October 9 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were CLOSE YOUR EYES’s “Drop That!” and BOYNEXTDOOR’s “ANIMAL.” CLOSE YOUR EYES ultimately took the prize with a total of 9.020 points.

Congratulations to CLOSE YOUR EYES! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below:

Performers on today’s show included CLOSE YOUR EYES, 2NE1’s Minzy, Hwang Minhyun, KickFlip, ALLDAY PROJECT, N.Flying, NiziU, CRAVITY, KO1KEYZ, ONEUS, TUIDE, Rothy, Kim Jae Hwan, hrtz.wav, Woody, Bora, and HAENA.

Watch the performances below:

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “Drop That!”

2NE1’s Minzy – “Calling”

Hwang Minhyun – “OUR”

KickFlip – “Puzzle Piece”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “CRASH” and “TALK”

N.Flying – “Still”

NiziU – “Sour Grapes”

CRAVITY – “LOUDER”

KO1KEYZ – “KO1KEYZ (Korean ver.)”

ONEUS – “Say Yes!”

TUIDE – “Echo”

Rothy – “Alphabet”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Call It Love”

hrtz.wav – “Sunday Morning”

Woody X Bora – “Period”

HAENA – “Hour, Minute, Second”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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