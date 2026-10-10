Watch: i-dle's Soyeon Takes 3rd Win For 'I'm gonna TOESA' On 'Music Core'; Performances By Hwang Minhyun, KickFlip, And More

Watch: i-dle's Soyeon Takes 3rd Win For "I'm gonna TOESA" On "Music Core"; Performances By Hwang Minhyun, KickFlip, And More

Music
Oct 10, 2026
by E Cha

i-dle’s Soyeon has won a third music show trophy for her hit song “I’m gonna TOESA”!

On the October 10 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were BOYNEXTDOOR’s “ANIMAL,” Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA,” and IU’s “Unknown Planet.” Soyeon ultimately took the win with a total of 6,670 points.

Congratulations to Soyeon! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Hwang Minhyun, KickFlip, N.Flying, ALLDAY PROJECT, TUIDE, CRAVITY, CLOSE YOUR EYES, 2NE1’s Minzy, ONEUS, NiziU, Kim Jae Hwan, Woody and SISTAR’s Bora, KO1KEYZ, hrtz.wav, TIOT, and HAENA.

Check out their performances below!

Hwang Minhyun – “OUR”

KickFlip – “Puzzle Piece” and “Kick Off The Wall”

N.Flying – “Still”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “TALK” and “CRASH”

TUIDE – “Echo”

CRAVITY – “LOUDER”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “Drop That!”

2NE1’s Minzy – “Calling”

ONEUS – “Say Yes!”

NiziU – “Sour Grapes”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Call It Love”

Woody x Bora – “Period”

KO1KEYZ – “KO1KEYZ” (Korean version)

hrtz.wav – “Sunday Morning”

TIOT – “Five Hours in Pieces”

HAENA – “Hour, MInute, Second”

2NE1
ALLDAY PROJECT
Bora
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CRAVITY
Haena
hrtz.wav
Hwang Minhyun
i-dle
KickFlip
Kim Jae Hwan
KO1KEYZ
Minzy
Music Core
N.Flying
NiziU
ONEUS
Soyeon
TIOT
TUIDE
Woody

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