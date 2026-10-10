Watch: i-dle's Soyeon Takes 3rd Win For 'I'm gonna TOESA' On 'Music Core'; Performances By Hwang Minhyun, KickFlip, And More

i-dle’s Soyeon has won a third music show trophy for her hit song “I’m gonna TOESA”!

On the October 10 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were BOYNEXTDOOR’s “ANIMAL,” Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA,” and IU’s “Unknown Planet.” Soyeon ultimately took the win with a total of 6,670 points.

Congratulations to Soyeon! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Hwang Minhyun, KickFlip, N.Flying, ALLDAY PROJECT, TUIDE, CRAVITY, CLOSE YOUR EYES, 2NE1’s Minzy, ONEUS, NiziU, Kim Jae Hwan, Woody and SISTAR’s Bora, KO1KEYZ, hrtz.wav, TIOT, and HAENA.

Check out their performances below!

Hwang Minhyun – “OUR”

KickFlip – “Puzzle Piece” and “Kick Off The Wall”

N.Flying – “Still”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “TALK” and “CRASH”

TUIDE – “Echo”

CRAVITY – “LOUDER”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “Drop That!”

2NE1’s Minzy – “Calling”

ONEUS – “Say Yes!”

NiziU – “Sour Grapes”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Call It Love”

Woody x Bora – “Period”

KO1KEYZ – “KO1KEYZ” (Korean version)

hrtz.wav – “Sunday Morning”

TIOT – “Five Hours in Pieces”

HAENA – “Hour, MInute, Second”