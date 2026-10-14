EXO-K’s “History” MV Soars Past 100 Million Views

EXO has just hit the 100 million mark with another music video on YouTube!

On October 14 at approximately 4 p.m. KST, EXO-K’s music video for their 2012 track “History” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their 15th group music video to do so after “Overdose,” “Growl,” “Call Me Baby,” “Monster,” “Wolf,” “Ko Ko Bop,” “Love Me Right,” “Lotto,” “Tempo,” “Love Shot,” “Obsession,” “Don’t fight the feeling,” “MAMA,” and “Power.”

EXO-K originally released the music video for “History” on March 8, 2012, meaning that it took just over 14 years, 7 months, and 5 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to EXO!

Watch the music video for “History” again below!