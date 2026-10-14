Lee Soo Man's New Groups A2O LITE And A2O SOUL Unveil Profile Photos
Meet the members of A2O Entertainment’s new groups!
This week, A2O Entertainment—a new agency recently established by SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man—jointly introduced the nine-member girl group A2O LITE and the 15-member boy group A2O SOUL.
On October 13, A2O LITE released their debut single “NEON,” while A2O SOUL dropped the pre-release single “SUPERSTAR.”
Notably, A2O LITE’s “NEON” went on to reach No. 1 on Melon’s Top 100 chart just one day after its release.
Both rookie groups have now released official profile photos of each of their members, which you can check out below!
A2O LITE
Young
Oa
Ayune
Aijing
Himeki
Rada
Xili
Vora
Merci
A2O SOUL
Moon
Tai
Gaku
See-one
Seoha
Sono
Lucien
Zai
Ayden
Alure
Zet
Sora
Teo
June
Hansung
Check out A2O LITE’s music video for “NEON” here and A2O SOUL’s music video for “SUPERSTAR” here!