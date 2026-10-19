Ha Young's New Drama 'The Long Shot Trial' Postpones Broadcast

“The Long Shot Trial” starring Ha Young, who has been embroiled in a controversy regarding her family history, has ultimately had its broadcast schedule postponed.

On October 19, a media outlet reported that the broadcast plans for SBS’s new drama “The Long Shot Trial” have been put on hold.

In response to the report, a representative from SBS confirmed, “It is true that the drama’s broadcast schedule has been adjusted,” announcing the delay of the broadcast originally scheduled for the first half of next year. They added, “As this is a production created by countless staff members and cast members, we are carefully considering various options, but nothing has been decided yet regarding a specific broadcast timeframe.”

Based on a Japanese drama, “The Long Shot Trial” is a lighthearted legal comedy that follows the ragtag members of a law office led by Kwon Baek (Lee Je Hoon), a former lawyer who now works as a law office manager. Ha Young stars as rookie lawyer Yeo Shim Hee, who has neither money nor powerful connections but works harder than anyone else.

Back in August, Ha Young became embroiled in controversy after her great-grandfather was revealed to be Ahn Sang Ho, a figure known for his pro-Japanese activities during the Japanese colonial period. Ha Young issued a handwritten apology, stating, “As a descendant, I sincerely apologize,” for her great-grandfather’s pro-Japanese actions.

Following this, she voluntarily stepped down from the new seasons of the Netflix series “The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call,” in which she had been cast. While Ha Young finished filming for “The Long Shot Trial,” its broadcast has ultimately been postponed.

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