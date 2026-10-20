October Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 20, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between September 20 and October 20.

Song Kang continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,334,353.

Meanwhile, Koo Kyo Hwan shot to second place for October with a brand reputation index of 4,292,276.

Seo Kang Jun, who is currently starring in “A Love Other Than Yours,” took third place with a brand reputation index of 4,095,556.

Lee Jun Young came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,053,331 for the month.

Finally, “Doctor X” star Kim Ji Won rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,697,922.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Song Kang
  2. Koo Kyo Hwan
  3. Seo Kang Jun
  4. Lee Jun Young
  5. Kim Ji Won
  6. Kim You Jung
  7. Roh Jae Won
  8. Lee Seo Jin
  9. Kim Young Kwang
  10. Go Youn Jung
  11. Shin Min Ah
  12. Byun Yo Han
  13. Ji Chang Wook
  14. Lee Jun Hyuk
  15. Son Ye Jin
  16. Yoo Seung Ho
  17. Park Ji Hoon
  18. Ha Jung Woo
  19. Ahn Eun Jin
  20. So Ji Sub
  21. Gong Yoo
  22. Kim Woo Seok
  23. Yoon Kyung Ho
  24. Choo Young Woo
  25. Jung Hae In
  26. Hyun Bin
  27. Chae Soo Bin
  28. Kim Hye Yoon
  29. Kim Hyun Joo
  30. Jun Ji Hyun

Watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” here:

Watch Now

And Seo Kang Jun’s drama “Undercover High School” below!

Watch Now

Ahn Eun Jin
Byun Yo Han
Chae Soo Bin
Choo Young Woo
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
Ha Jung Woo
Hyun Bin
Ji Chang Wook
Jun Ji Hyun
Jung Hae In
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Hyun Joo
Kim Ji Won
Kim Woo Seok (1994)
Kim You Jung
Kim Young Kwang
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jun Young
Lee Seo Jin
Park Ji Hoon
roh jae won
Seo Kang Jun
Shin Min Ah
So Ji Sub
Son Ye Jin
Song Kang
Yoo Seung Ho
Yoon Kyung Ho

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read