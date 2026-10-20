October Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between September 20 and October 20.

Song Kang continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,334,353.

Meanwhile, Koo Kyo Hwan shot to second place for October with a brand reputation index of 4,292,276.

Seo Kang Jun, who is currently starring in “A Love Other Than Yours,” took third place with a brand reputation index of 4,095,556.

Lee Jun Young came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,053,331 for the month.

Finally, “Doctor X” star Kim Ji Won rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,697,922.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” on Viki below:

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And check out Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” here:

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And Seo Kang Jun’s drama “Undercover High School” below!

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