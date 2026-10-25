tvN Briefly Responds To Reports Of 'Signal' Season 2 Premiering in December

tvN has shared a brief response to reports that Season 2 of “Signal” is premiering in December.

On October 25, Korean news outlet MyDaily reported that “The Second Signal,” the long-awaited second season of the hit 2016 drama “Signal,” was set to premiere on December 7. According to the report, the drama had originally been scheduled to begin airing on November 30, but the premiere had been pushed back by one week, and the first two episodes would now be airing together on December 7.

Later that same morning, tvN responded by stating simply, “Nothing has yet been confirmed regarding the programming of ‘The Second Signal.’”

“The Second Signal” was originally scheduled to premiere in June for tvN’s 20th anniversary, but the show was put on hold due to star Cho Jin Woong’s controversy. In December of last year, the actor was revealed to have a juvenile criminal record from his school days, and disclosures also surfaced about incidents from his adulthood, including an assault-related dispute and a drunk driving record. Cho Jin Woong ultimately acknowledged responsibility and announced his retirement, leaving the future of “The Second Signal” uncertain.

Although the production team discussed various options for Cho Jin Woong’s scenes, such as using artificial intelligence (AI) technology or editing him out, it was ultimately decided that his scenes would be aired without any such editing.

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