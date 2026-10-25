October Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from September 2 to October 2

RESCENE once again dominated the list, with the group’s five members sweeping all of the top five spots for October.

Zena rose to the top of the list after seeing a whopping 145.30 percent increase in her brand reputation index since last month, bringing her total score to 3,131,887. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Shilla princess,” “Honk Honk,” and “trot medley,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “skilled,” “charming,” and “lovable.” Zena’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.49 percent positive reactions.

Woni came in second place with a brand reputation index of 3,080,390, marking a 7.79 percent rise in her score since September.

Liv held onto her spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 1,103,735; Minami maintained her position at fourth with a score of 812,128; and May remained fifth with a score of 682,091.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!