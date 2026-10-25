October Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 25, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from September 2 to October 2

RESCENE once again dominated the list, with the group’s five members sweeping all of the top five spots for October.

Zena rose to the top of the list after seeing a whopping 145.30 percent increase in her brand reputation index since last month, bringing her total score to 3,131,887. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Shilla princess,” “Honk Honk,” and “trot medley,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “skilled,” “charming,” and “lovable.” Zena’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.49 percent positive reactions.

Woni came in second place with a brand reputation index of 3,080,390, marking a 7.79 percent rise in her score since September.

Liv held onto her spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 1,103,735; Minami maintained her position at fourth with a score of 812,128; and May remained fifth with a score of 682,091.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE’s Zena
  2. RESCENE’s Woni
  3. RESCENE’s Liv
  4. RESCENE’s Minami
  5. RESCENE’s May
  6. MEOVV’s Anna
  7. izna’s Mai
  8. izna’s Ryu Sarang
  9. CORTIS’s Keonho
  10. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  11. TWS’s Dohoon
  12. TWS’s Shinyu
  13. Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo
  14. KiiiKiii’s Jiyu
  15. Hearts2Hearts’ Ian
  16. BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon
  17. KiiiKiii’s Haum
  18. KiiiKiii’s Leesol
  19. UNIS’s Seowon
  20. CORTIS’s James
  21. KiiiKiii’s Sui
  22. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  23. CORTIS’s Seonghyeon
  24. ILLIT’s Minju
  25. ILLIT’s Moka
  26. CORTIS’s Martin
  27. Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha
  28. Hearts2Hearts’ Stella
  29. Hearts2Hearts’ A-na
  30. Hearts2Hearts’ Juun

A-Na
Ahyeon
Anna (MEOVV)
BABYMONSTER
CORTIS
Dohoon
Haum
Hearts2Hearts
ILLIT
izna
James (CORTIS)
Jiwoo (Hearts2Hearts)
Jiyu
Juhoon
Juun
Keonho
KiiiKiii
Leesol
Mai (izna)
Martin
May (RESCENE)
MEOVV
Minami
Minju (ILLIT)
Moka
RESCENE
Ryu Sarang
Seonghyeon
Seowon (UNIS)
Shinyu
Stella
Sui
TWS
UNIS
Wonhee
Woni
Yuha
Zena

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