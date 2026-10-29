Park Bo Gum Returns As Host And Becomes First-Ever Ambassador Of 2026 MAMA AWARDS

Park Bo Gum will return as the host of the 2026 MAMA AWARDS!

On October 29, a media day for the 2026 MAMA AWARDS was held in Seoul. The event was attended by Shin Young Kwan, head of CJ ENM’s Music Content Division; Yoon Shin Hye, head of Mnet’s business division; and Park Chan Wook, head of the convention business division within the Music Content Division.

During the event, it was announced that Park Bo Gum will return as host of MAMA AWARDS for the eighth time, having first taken on the role in 2017.

This year also marks the launch of the “MAMA AWARDS Ambassador” program, with Park Bo Gum named its first-ever ambassador in addition to serving as host.

The main theme of this year’s 2026 MAMA AWARDS is “MUSIC INTERSTELLAR,” which aims to offer the unique joy of discovering one’s own star while creating a wondrous musical universe where artists and global fans connect across time and space through the message “MUSIC MAKES ONE.”

Yoon Shin Hye expressed her confidence in Park Bo Gum, saying, “I believe Park Bo Gum is an indispensable part of the MAMA AWARDS. His genuine passion for music has played a significant role in helping the MAMA AWARDS showcase the power of music. As the MAMA AWARDS Ambassador, he will help connect the musical journeys across both days of the ceremony.”

Park Bo Gum also shared his excitement, saying, “This year, as the MAMA AWARDS Ambassador, I will do my best to sincerely convey the musical messages over the two days. We’ll embark on a special journey beyond time and space with this year’s theme, ‘MUSIC INTERSTELLAR.’ As a storyteller, I’ll share a variety of stories with you. You can look forward to stages filled with surprises and emotion, from special performances to collaborative stages.”

[#2026MAMA] A DECADE OF MAMA MOMENTS: #PARKBOGUM #박보검 PARK BO GUM has been part of MAMA AWARDS’ most iconic moments! ✨

As the 2026 MAMA AWARDS AMBASSADOR, he continues his special journey with MAMA AWARDS.

Stay tuned for what’s to come! 🌟 MOVE THE STARS,

A MUSIC INTERSTELLAR

2026 MAMA AWARDS 2026.11.20-21 (KST)

KYOCERA DOME OSAKA & Mnet Plus

🔗 https://t.co/kfhn2fWvlI #MAMAAWARDS #2026MAMAAWARDS — MAMA AWARDS (@MnetMAMA) October 29, 2026

This year’s ceremony will take place in Osaka at the Kyocera Dome Osaka on November 20 and 21.

Check out the nominees for the 2026 MAMA AWARDS here and the lineup of performing artists here!

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Gum on “The Village Barber” on Viki:

WATCH NOW

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