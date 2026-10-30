Jo Aram Sustains Injury While Filming Upcoming Action Drama + To Sit Out 2026 KGMA As Presenter

Jo Aram has sustained an injury while filming her upcoming project.

On October 30, EDaily reported that Jo Aram was injured while preparing for an action scene for the upcoming TVING original series “Gracefully Killing You.” She was subsequently taken to a hospital for examination and treatment.

Regarding the incident, her agency stated, “Following medical advice that she needs rest, she will take some time off to focus on treatment and recovery.” The agency added that her upcoming filming schedule will be adjusted in consultation with the production team after assessing her recovery.

The injury has also affected her previously scheduled public appearances. Jo Aram was set to attend the 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) as a presenter, but she will no longer be able to attend. The event will take place at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on November 7 and 8.

“Gracefully Killing You” is a noir action drama about Go Dal Boon (Kim Da Mi), who leads an ordinary life until, following her divorce, she takes a job at a suspicious organization in an attempt to regain custody of her daughter.

Jo Aram plays Miss Gye, a character who is both the mood-maker and troublemaker of the group. The series is scheduled to premiere on TVING next year.

Meanwhile, Jo Aram is currently starring in KBS2’s Saturday-Sunday drama “A Love Other Than Yours.”

We wish Jo Aram a speedy and full recovery!

Watch Jo Aram in “The Auditors” below:

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