2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) Announces Presenter Lineup

2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) Announces Presenter Lineup

Music
Sep 09, 2026
by R Suhaila

The star-studded lineup of presenters for the 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) has been unveiled!

On September 9, the organizing committee announced this year’s presenter lineup for the awards ceremony. The lineup includes Go Youn Jung, Kwak Sun Young, Kim Mu Jun, Kim Min, Kim Ji Hun, Kim Hyang Gi, Na In Woo, Roh Jeong Eui, Moon Sang Min, and Park Kyung Hye.

Joining them as presenters will be KARA’s Park Gyuri, Park Seo Ham, Song Si An, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, Yewon, Oh Se Young, Won Ji An, Yoo Young Woo, Lee Ki Taek, and Lee Min Ki.

The presenter lineup continues with Lee Sun Min, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Junho, Lee Chae Min, Jeon Yeo Been, Jung Kyung Ho, Jung Da Bin, Jung In Sun, and Jo Aram.

Rounding out the lineup are Cho Yi Hyun, Cho Jun Young, Jin Ki Joo, Cha Jun Hwan, Chae Jong Hyeop, Choi Mina Sue, Choi Hyun Wook, Han Sun Hwa, and HA:TFELT.

RESCENE’s Woni and actress Nam Ji Hyun will take the stage as MCs for Day 1 of the 2026 K-World Dream Awards, followed by IVE’s Liz and actor Kim Jae Won, who will host Day 2. The ceremony will be held on November 7 and 8 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Check out the artist lineup announced so far here, and stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Kim Ji Hun in “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” on Viki:

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And Kwak Sun Young in “The Scarecrow” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

2026 Korea Grand Music Awards
Arin
Cha Jun Hwan
Chae Jong Hyeop
Cho Jun Young
Cho Yi Hyun
Choi Hyun Wook
Choi Mina Sue
Go Youn Jung
HA:TFELT (Yeeun)
Han Sun Hwa
Jeon Yeo Been
Jin Ki Joo
Jo Aram
Jung Da Bin
Jung In Sun
Jung Kyung Ho
KARA
Kim Hyang Gi
Kim Ji Hun
Kim Min (1999)
Kim Mu Jun
Kwak Sun Young
Lee Chae Min
Lee Joo Bin
Lee Junho
Lee Ki Taek
Lee Min Ki
Lee Sun Bin
Lee Sun Min
Moon Sang Min
Na In Woo
Oh My Girl
Oh Se Young
Park Gyu Ri
Park Gyuri
Park Kyung Hye
Park Seo Ham
Roh Jeong Eui
Song Si An
Won Ji An
Yewon
Yoo Young Woo

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