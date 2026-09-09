2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) Announces Presenter Lineup

The star-studded lineup of presenters for the 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) has been unveiled!

On September 9, the organizing committee announced this year’s presenter lineup for the awards ceremony. The lineup includes Go Youn Jung, Kwak Sun Young, Kim Mu Jun, Kim Min, Kim Ji Hun, Kim Hyang Gi, Na In Woo, Roh Jeong Eui, Moon Sang Min, and Park Kyung Hye.

Joining them as presenters will be KARA’s Park Gyuri, Park Seo Ham, Song Si An, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, Yewon, Oh Se Young, Won Ji An, Yoo Young Woo, Lee Ki Taek, and Lee Min Ki.

The presenter lineup continues with Lee Sun Min, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Junho, Lee Chae Min, Jeon Yeo Been, Jung Kyung Ho, Jung Da Bin, Jung In Sun, and Jo Aram.

Rounding out the lineup are Cho Yi Hyun, Cho Jun Young, Jin Ki Joo, Cha Jun Hwan, Chae Jong Hyeop, Choi Mina Sue, Choi Hyun Wook, Han Sun Hwa, and HA:TFELT.

RESCENE’s Woni and actress Nam Ji Hyun will take the stage as MCs for Day 1 of the 2026 K-World Dream Awards, followed by IVE’s Liz and actor Kim Jae Won, who will host Day 2. The ceremony will be held on November 7 and 8 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Check out the artist lineup announced so far here, and stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Kim Ji Hun in “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” on Viki:

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And Kwak Sun Young in “The Scarecrow” below:

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