Watch: A2O LITE Takes 7th Win For 'NEON' On 'Music Core'; Performances By BESTie, ATEEZ, RIIZE, ILLIT, And More

A2O LITE has won a seventh music show trophy for their debut single “NEON”!

On the October 31 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “Looks Can Kill,” A2O LITE’s “NEON,” and NMIXX’s “Birthday Wish.” A2O LITE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,557 points.

Congratulations to A2O LITE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included BESTie, ATEEZ, RIIZE, ILLIT, IVE, NMIXX, NCT WISH, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, XLOV, AND2BLE, EVNNE, FLARE U, BE BOYS, LA POEM’S You Chaehoon, YUHZ, cosmosy, B THE HOOD, and VIBY.

Check out their performances below!

BESTie – “Love Options”

ATEEZ – “DRIP”

RIIZE – “Insomnia”

ILLIT – “You’re Under Arrest”

IVE – “Looks Can Kill”

NMIXX – “Birthday Wish”

NCT WISH – “I SPY”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “Talk to me”

XLOV – “Hush”

AND2BLE – “Potion” and “French Kissing”

EVNNE – “LOOK AT MA”

FLARE U – “Bloom”

BE BOYS – “CAME FOR THE GLORY”

LA POEM’s You Chaehoon – “Made for This”

YUHZ – “B.B.B”

cosmosy – “Give Me Love”

B THE HOOD – “CHOP!”

VIBY – “Gotcha” (Korean version)