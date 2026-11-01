Watch: A2O LITE Takes 7th Win For 'NEON' On 'Music Core'; Performances By BESTie, ATEEZ, RIIZE, ILLIT, And More

Watch: A2O LITE Takes 7th Win For "NEON" On "Music Core"; Performances By BESTie, ATEEZ, RIIZE, ILLIT, And More

Music
Nov 01, 2026
by E Cha

A2O LITE has won a seventh music show trophy for their debut single “NEON”!

On the October 31 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “Looks Can Kill,” A2O LITE’s “NEON,” and NMIXX’s “Birthday Wish.” A2O LITE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,557 points.

Congratulations to A2O LITE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included BESTie, ATEEZ, RIIZE, ILLIT, IVE, NMIXX, NCT WISH, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, XLOV, AND2BLE, EVNNE, FLARE U, BE BOYS, LA POEM’S You Chaehoon, YUHZ, cosmosy, B THE HOOD, and VIBY.

Check out their performances below!

BESTie – “Love Options”

ATEEZ – “DRIP”

RIIZE – “Insomnia”

ILLIT – “You’re Under Arrest”

IVE – “Looks Can Kill”

NMIXX – “Birthday Wish”

NCT WISH – “I SPY”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “Talk to me”

XLOV – “Hush”

AND2BLE – “Potion” and “French Kissing”

EVNNE – “LOOK AT MA”

FLARE U – “Bloom”

BE BOYS – “CAME FOR THE GLORY”

LA POEM’s You Chaehoon – “Made for This”

YUHZ – “B.B.B”

cosmosy – “Give Me Love”

B THE HOOD – “CHOP!”

VIBY – “Gotcha” (Korean version)

A2O LITE
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AND2BLE
ATEEZ
B THE HOOD
BE BOYS
BESTie
EVNNE
FLARE U
ILLIT
IVE
LA POEM
Music Core
NCT WISH
NMIXX
RIIZE
VIBY
XLOV
You Chaehoon
YUHZ

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