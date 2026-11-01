Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 27 to October 27.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,750,110.

ATEEZ also held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,454,172, marking a 0.48 percent increase in their score since last month.

Kim Yong Bin took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,872,969, marking a 14.30 percent rise in his score.

CORTIS came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,758,506, while Seongri rounded out the top five with a score of 2,618,454.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!