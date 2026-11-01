Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 01, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 27 to October 27.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,750,110.

ATEEZ also held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,454,172, marking a 0.48 percent increase in their score since last month.

Kim Yong Bin took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,872,969, marking a 14.30 percent rise in his score.

CORTIS came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,758,506, while Seongri rounded out the top five with a score of 2,618,454.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. ATEEZ
  3. Kim Yong Bin
  4. CORTIS
  5. Seongri
  6. Park Ji Hyeon
  7. Stray Kids
  8. ILLIT
  9. i-dle
  10. BTOB’s Changsub
  11. aespa
  12. Jang Han Byul
  13. KiiiKiii
  14. DK
  15. Hearts2Hearts
  16. ENHYPEN
  17. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  18. BIBI
  19. Yena
  20. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  21. KyoungSeo
  22. NCT
  23. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  24. QWER
  25. RIIZE
  26. NMIXX
  27. Roy Kim
  28. TWS
  29. BABYMONSTER
  30. Woody
aespa
ATEEZ
BABYMONSTER
BIBI
BTOB
Changsub
CORTIS
DK (December)
Doh Kyung Soo
ENHYPEN
EXO
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
i-dle
ILLIT
Jang Han Byul
KiiiKiii
Kim Yong Bin
KyoungSeo
MAMAMOO
NCT
NMIXX
Park Ji Hyeon
QWER
RESCENE
RIIZE
Roy Kim
Seongri
Stray Kids
TWS
Woody
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Yena

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