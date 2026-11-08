Watch: A2O LITE Takes 10th Win For 'NEON' On 'Music Core'; Performances By BLACKPINK's Jisoo, RESCENE, TREASURE, And More

Watch: A2O LITE Takes 10th Win For "NEON" On "Music Core"; Performances By BLACKPINK's Jisoo, RESCENE, TREASURE, And More

Music
Nov 08, 2026
by E Cha

A2O LITE has won a 10th music show trophy for their debut single “NEON”!

On the November 7 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “Looks Can Kill,” ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest,” and A2O LITE’s “NEON.” A2O LITE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,593 points.

Congratulations to A2O LITE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, TREASURE, RESCENE, TWS, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE EMP, RIIZE, ILLIT, xikers, UNCHILD, NCT’s Xiaojun, Baby DONT Cry, AND2BLE, Dragon Pony, Lee Han Gyul, ADAP, cosmosy, IS:SUE, and Kim Jang Hoon.

Check out their performances below!

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – “ADDICTED”

TREASURE – “SHOCK”

RESCENE – “Inside Out” and “With”

TWS – “Call My Name”

P1Harmony – “BLOW UP”

ZEROBASEONE EMP – “RUN”

RIIZE – “Insomnia”

ILLIT – “You’re Under Arrest”

xikers – “DIENAMITE”

UNCHILD – “TiNG TiNG”

NCT’s Xiaojun – “Hey, Somebody” (English version)

Baby DONT Cry – “Replay”

AND2BLE – “French Kissing”

Dragon Pony – “Calling back”

Lee Han Gyul – “BUNZI”

ADAP – “BUFFERING”

cosmosy – “Give Me Love”

IS:SUE – “New Look” (Korean version)

Kim Jang Hoon – “Sad Gift” (2026 version)

A2O LITE
ADAP
AND2BLE
Baby DONT Cry
BLACKPINK
cosmosy
Dragon Pony
ILLIT
IS:SUE
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Kim Jang Hoon
Lee Han Gyul
Music Core
NCT
P1Harmony
RESCENE
RIIZE
Treasure
TWS
UNCHILD
Xiaojun
xikers
ZEROBASEONE EMP

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