Watch: A2O LITE Takes 10th Win For 'NEON' On 'Music Core'; Performances By BLACKPINK's Jisoo, RESCENE, TREASURE, And More

A2O LITE has won a 10th music show trophy for their debut single “NEON”!

On the November 7 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “Looks Can Kill,” ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest,” and A2O LITE’s “NEON.” A2O LITE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,593 points.

Congratulations to A2O LITE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, TREASURE, RESCENE, TWS, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE EMP, RIIZE, ILLIT, xikers, UNCHILD, NCT’s Xiaojun, Baby DONT Cry, AND2BLE, Dragon Pony, Lee Han Gyul, ADAP, cosmosy, IS:SUE, and Kim Jang Hoon.

Check out their performances below!

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – “ADDICTED”

TREASURE – “SHOCK”

RESCENE – “Inside Out” and “With”

TWS – “Call My Name”

P1Harmony – “BLOW UP”

ZEROBASEONE EMP – “RUN”

RIIZE – “Insomnia”

ILLIT – “You’re Under Arrest”

xikers – “DIENAMITE”

UNCHILD – “TiNG TiNG”

NCT’s Xiaojun – “Hey, Somebody” (English version)

Baby DONT Cry – “Replay”

AND2BLE – “French Kissing”

Dragon Pony – “Calling back”

Lee Han Gyul – “BUNZI”

ADAP – “BUFFERING”

cosmosy – “Give Me Love”

IS:SUE – “New Look” (Korean version)

Kim Jang Hoon – “Sad Gift” (2026 version)