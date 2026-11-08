Watch: A2O LITE Takes 11th Win And Triple Crown For 'NEON' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By BLACKPINK's Jisoo And More

A2O LITE has snagged an 11th music show trophy for their debut single “NEON”!

On the November 8 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “Looks Can Kill,” ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest,” and A2O LITE’s “NEON.” A2O LITE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,037 points.

This is the third time that “NEON” has taken first place on “Inkigayo,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!

Congratulations to A2O LITE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, TREASURE, RESCENE, TWS, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE EMP, RIIZE, ILLIT, xikers, UNCHILD, NCT’s Xiaojun, Baby DONT Cry, JUSTB, AND2BLE, Dragon Pony, X:IN, ADAP, YUHZ, IS:SUE, and YS Block.

Check out their performances below!

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – “ADDICTED”

TREASURE – “SHOCK”

RESCENE – “Inside Out” and “With”

TWS – “Call My Name”

P1Harmony – “BLOW UP”

ZEROBASEONE EMP – “RUN”

RIIZE – “Insomnia”

ILLIT – “You’re Under Arrest”

xikers – “DIENAMITE”

UNCHILD – “TiNG TiNG”

NCT’s Xiaojun – “Hey, Somebody” (English version)

Baby DONT Cry – “Replay”

AND2BLE – “French Kissing”

JUSTB – “Party Time”

Dragon Pony – “Calling back”

X:IN – “ZZIRIT”

ADAP – “BUFFERING”

YUHZ – “B.B.B”

IS:SUE – “New Look” (Korean version)

YS Block – “TIKITAKA”