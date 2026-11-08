Watch: A2O LITE Takes 11th Win And Triple Crown For "NEON" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By BLACKPINK's Jisoo And More
A2O LITE has snagged an 11th music show trophy for their debut single “NEON”!
On the November 8 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “Looks Can Kill,” ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest,” and A2O LITE’s “NEON.” A2O LITE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,037 points.
This is the third time that “NEON” has taken first place on “Inkigayo,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!
Congratulations to A2O LITE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:
Performers on today’s show included BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, TREASURE, RESCENE, TWS, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE EMP, RIIZE, ILLIT, xikers, UNCHILD, NCT’s Xiaojun, Baby DONT Cry, JUSTB, AND2BLE, Dragon Pony, X:IN, ADAP, YUHZ, IS:SUE, and YS Block.
Check out their performances below!
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – “ADDICTED”
TREASURE – “SHOCK”
RESCENE – “Inside Out” and “With”
TWS – “Call My Name”
P1Harmony – “BLOW UP”
ZEROBASEONE EMP – “RUN”
RIIZE – “Insomnia”
ILLIT – “You’re Under Arrest”
xikers – “DIENAMITE”
UNCHILD – “TiNG TiNG”
NCT’s Xiaojun – “Hey, Somebody” (English version)
Baby DONT Cry – “Replay”
AND2BLE – “French Kissing”
JUSTB – “Party Time”
Dragon Pony – “Calling back”
X:IN – “ZZIRIT”
ADAP – “BUFFERING”
YUHZ – “B.B.B”
IS:SUE – “New Look” (Korean version)
YS Block – “TIKITAKA”