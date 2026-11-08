CORTIS's 'GREENGREEN' Re-Enters Billboard 200 6 Months After Its Release

Half a year after its release, CORTIS’s latest EP is back on the Billboard 200!

After debuting at No. 3 back in May, CORTIS’s second EP “GREENGREEN” has returned to Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States. For the week ending on November 7, “GREENGREEN” re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 90.

The EP is now spending its 19th non-consecutive week on the Billboard 200, extending its own record as CORTIS’s longest-charting album to date.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “GREENGREEN” returned to No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart, marking its sixth non-consecutive week at the top of the chart.

“GREENGREEN” also climbed back up to No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the fifth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, CORTIS rose to No. 59 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 25th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to CORTIS!