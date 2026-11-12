Lee Dong Wook In Talks To Replace Seo Kang Jun In Upcoming Historical Action Film

Lee Dong Wook may be joining the cast of the upcoming film “Nambeol” (literal title)!

On November 12, MyDaily reported that Lee Dong Wook would be joining the cast of “Nambeol” as the right-hand man of Lee Byung Hun’s character. The role was previously offered to Seo Kang Jun.

In response, a representative of the film’s production company Hive Media Corp stated, “Lee Dong Wook is currently reviewing an offer to appear in the film ‘Nambeol.’”

The news comes a day after it was confirmed that Seo Kang Jun had turned down the role.

Set in the early Joseon dynasty, “Nambeol” is a hard-boiled martial arts action film that follows nine warriors of varying abilities and social ranks as they travel to Tsushima Island to rescue captives who have been abducted by Japanese pirates. The film previously confirmed cast members including Lee Byung Hun, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Park Hae Joon, and Lee Kwang Soo.

Watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1) (2)