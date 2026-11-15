Stars Shine On Red Carpet At Melon Music Awards 2026 - DAY 2
The Melon Music Awards continues its star-studded ceremony with Day 2!
Ahead of the second day of the event at Gocheok Sky Dome on November 15, artists and presenters took to the red carpet to showcase their stylish looks!
Check out the photos below:
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Check out the winners for Day 1 of Melon Music Awards 2026 here, and find Soompi’s guide to this year’s awards shows and year-end shows here!
Photo Credit: Melon