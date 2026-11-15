Stars Shine On Red Carpet At Melon Music Awards 2026 - DAY 2

Stars Shine On Red Carpet At Melon Music Awards 2026 - DAY 2

Music
Nov 15, 2026
by S Nam

The Melon Music Awards continues its star-studded ceremony with Day 2!

Ahead of the second day of the event at Gocheok Sky Dome on November 15, artists and presenters took to the red carpet to showcase their stylish looks!

Check out the photos below:

AND2BLE

hrtz.wav

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

Roh Jeong Eui

Jonathan

LNGSHOT

82MAJOR

ILLIT

Gamst

Choi Ji Su

KiiiKiii

CORTIS

Won Gyu Bin

Choi Daniel

NCT WISH

IVE

NCT 127

Check out the winners for Day 1 of Melon Music Awards 2026 here, and find Soompi’s guide to this year’s awards shows and year-end shows here!

Photo Credit: Melon

82MAJOR
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AND2BLE
Choi Daniel
Choi Ji Su
CORTIS
Gamst
hrtz.wav
ILLIT
IVE
Jonathan
KiiiKiii
LNGSHOT
Melon Music Awards 2026
NCT 127
NCT WISH
Roh Jeong Eui
Won Gyu Bin

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