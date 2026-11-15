RESCENE has claimed a fourth music show trophy for “With”!

On the November 15 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest,” RESCENE’s “With,” and artificial intelligence (AI) project MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of.” RESCENE ultimately took the win with a total of 7,361 points.

Congratulations to RESCENE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included BESTie, ATEEZ, NCT DREAM, ITZY’s Chaeryeong, LNGSHOT, A2O SOUL, H1-KEY, ILLIT, TREASURE, TWS, XLOV, P1Harmony, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, KEYVITUP, xikers, Baby DONT Cry, UNCHILD, AIMERS, Jang Min Ho, and N.TOP.

Check out their performances below!

BESTie – “Love Options”

ATEEZ – “UP”

NCT DREAM – “Boogie Woogie”

ITZY’s Chaeryeong – “Lovesick”

LNGSHOT – “Bananas”

A2O SOUL – “Dancing in the Dark”

H1-KEY – “Unbelievable”

ILLIT – “You’re Under Arrest”

TREASURE – “SHOCK”

TWS – “Call My Name”

XLOV – “Tooth Gem Chiwawa”

P1Harmony – “BLOW UP”

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun – “I’ll Be Here”

KEYVITUP – “NAGARI”

xikers – “DIENAMITE”

Baby DONT Cry – “Replay”

UNCHILD – “TiNG TiNG”

AIMERS – “100”

Jang Minho – “To Life, My Friend”

N.TOP – “Silhouette”