P1Harmony has just scored the first No. 1 album of their career on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart!

On November 15 local time, Billboard announced P1Harmony’s new mini album “BLOW UP” had debuted at No. 1 on its Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the best-selling album of the week in the United States. Notably, “BLOW UP” is P1Harmony’s first album ever to top the chart.

“BLOW UP” also debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. “BLOW UP” is now tied for P1Harmony’s highest-ranking album on the Billboard 200, matching the group’s personal best set by their previous mini album “UNIQUE” earlier this year.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “BLOW UP” earned a total of 45,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on November 12. The mini album’s total score consisted of 43,500 traditional album sales and 1,500 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 1.56 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

“BLOW UP” is P1Harmony’s third top 10 album and seventh overall chart entry on the Billboard 200, following “HARMONY : ALL IN” (which peaked at No. 51), “Killin’ It” (No. 39), “SAD SONG” (No. 16), “DUH!” (No. 23), “EX” (No. 9), and “UNIQUE” (No. 4).

Congratulations to P1Harmony!

Check out the P1Harmony members’ K-Drama Day picks on Viki below:

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