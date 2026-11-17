Jang Sung Kyu, Sooyoung, and Moon Sang Min have been selected as the MCs for the 2026 KBS Drama Awards!

On November 17, KBS announced that Jang Sung Kyu, Choi Soo Young, and Moon Sang Min have been confirmed as the hosts for this year’s KBS Drama Awards, which will be broadcast live on December 31.

Hosted by KBS, the 2026 KBS Drama Awards will be a chance to celebrate the year’s many projects and to meet the actors who shared them with viewers.

Jang Sung Kyu will be hosting the KBS Drama Awards for the fourth consecutive year since 2023. Having been active as an MC across various genres including variety shows, current affairs programs, and educational programs, he will once again take charge of the awards ceremony this year.

Joining for the first time this year is Sooyoung, who has been active as an actress this year. Sooyoung appeared in the film “OK! Madam: Bon Voyage” and the play “The Merchant of Venice.” She is also set to star in the upcoming KBS2 weekend drama “I Went to School” (literal title), scheduled to air in 2027.

Moon Sang Min has been tapped as an MC for the KBS Drama Awards for the third year in a row. This year, he starred in the KBS2 drama “To My Beloved Thief,” where he portrayed dual roles and showcased great chemistry with Nam Ji Hyun, who was a co-host for last year’s KBS Drama Awards.

The 2025 KBS Drama Awards will air on December 31. Check out our guide to 2026 year-end shows and upcoming awards shows here!

Watch Moon Sang Min in “To My Beloved Thief” with subtitles below:

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Also check out Sooyoung in her film “OK! Madam: Bon Voyage”:

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