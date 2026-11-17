The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between October 17 and November 17.

The stars of “100 Days of Deception” and “The Remarried Empress” dominated this month’s rankings, where the two casts combined swept nine of the top 11 spots.

Kim You Jung topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,979,131, while her “100 Days of Deception” co-star GOT7’s Park Jinyoung took second place with a score of 5,016,456.

High-ranking phrases in Kim You Jung’s keyword analysis included “100 Days of Deception,” “Lee Ga Kyeong,” and “Park Jinyoung,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “passionate acting,” “solid,” and “mature.” Kim You Jung’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a high score of 96.42 percent positive reactions.

Shin Min Ah, the star of “The Remarried Empress,” came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 4,807,268 for the month.

Kim Hyun Joo ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,122,798 for November, and Ju Ji Hoon rounded out the top five with a score of 3,277,130.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Shin Min Ah’s recent film “The Eyes” on Viki below:

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Or check out Kim You Jung’s drama “Dear X” here:

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And watch Park Jin Young in “The Witch” below!

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