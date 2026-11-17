November Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!
The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between October 17 and November 17.
The stars of “100 Days of Deception” and “The Remarried Empress” dominated this month’s rankings, where the two casts combined swept nine of the top 11 spots.
Kim You Jung topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,979,131, while her “100 Days of Deception” co-star GOT7’s Park Jinyoung took second place with a score of 5,016,456.
High-ranking phrases in Kim You Jung’s keyword analysis included “100 Days of Deception,” “Lee Ga Kyeong,” and “Park Jinyoung,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “passionate acting,” “solid,” and “mature.” Kim You Jung’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a high score of 96.42 percent positive reactions.
Shin Min Ah, the star of “The Remarried Empress,” came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 4,807,268 for the month.
Kim Hyun Joo ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,122,798 for November, and Ju Ji Hoon rounded out the top five with a score of 3,277,130.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Kim You Jung
- GOT7’s Park Jinyoung
- Shin Min Ah
- Kim Hyun Joo
- Ju Ji Hoon
- Lee Moo Saeng
- Lee Se Young
- Choo Young Woo
- Seo Kang Jun
- Jin Sun Kyu
- Lee Jong Suk
- Ahn Eun Jin
- Seo Hyun Jin
- Lee Jae Wook
- Seol In Ah
- Kim So Hyun
- Yoo Yeon Seok
- Yim Si Wan
- Kim Min Ha
- Lee Jin Hee
- Chae Soo Bin
- Kim Min Seok
- Park You Na
- Ahn Hyo Seop
- Kim Young Kwang
- Jang Seo Hee
- Ha Seok Jin
- Jo Aram
- Ji Chang Wook
- Lee Joo Ahn
Watch Shin Min Ah’s recent film “The Eyes” on Viki below:
Or check out Kim You Jung’s drama “Dear X” here:
And watch Park Jin Young in “The Witch” below!