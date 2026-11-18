The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from October 4 to November 4.

RESCENE topped the list for the fifth consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 7,898,338. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “PULSE” and “With,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “comeback,” “root for.” and “buy.” RESCENE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.24 percent positive reactions.

CORTIS held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,369,825, marking a 34.21 percent increase in their score since October.

Hearts2Hearts climbed to third place after seeing a 146.05 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 2,890,823 for November.

ILLIT jumped to fourth place after seeing a 126.71 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their score for the month to 1,588,367.

Finally, KiiiKiii rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,341,585, marking a 16.72 percent rise in their score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!