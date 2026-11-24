Following the release of classic K-dramas for streaming on Viki in Southeast Asia, Viki has made even more unforgettable K-dramas readily available in Southeast Asia. Check out the list to find your next binge-watch!

In “It’s Okay, That’s Love,” prickly psychiatrist Ji Hae Soo (Kong Hyo Jin) finds her meticulously ordered life upended when she unexpectedly starts living together with Jang Jae Yul (Zo In Sung), a charming and successful mystery novelist with a secret.

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In “Remember You,” top detective Cha Ji An (Jang Nara) is dispatched to a serial killer case who is preying on women who share a similar appearance. As her team investigate the latest crime scene, she is joined by her childhood friend and criminal profiler Lee Hyun (Seo In Guk).

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“Cheese in the Trap” follows Hong Seol (Kim Go Eun), a hardworking student who has a difficult family financial situation. Her life changes when she receives a scholarship originally meant for upperclassman Yoo Jung (Park Hae Jin), who appears to be the perfect guy but is secretly insecure.

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In “Signal,” a mysterious walkie-talkie connects expert criminal profiler Park Hae Young (Lee Je Hoon) in the present with detective Lee Jae Han (Cho Jin Woong) in the past. Joined by Veteran detective Cha Soo Hyun (Kim Hye Soo), Hae Young begins working with Jae Han across time to solve long-forgotten cold cases.

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“Bring it On, Ghost” follows Park Bong Pal (Taecyeon), a college student with the ability to see ghosts who works as a part-time exorcist. When he meets Kim Hyeon Ji (Kim So Hyun), the ghost of a 19-year-old who died in a car accident, they form an unexpected partnership.

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Prosecutor Hwang Si Mok (Cho Seung Woo) has no ability to empathize with others, making him excellent at solving crimes through logic. While investigating a serial murder case, Si Mok accidentally stumbles across signs of institutional corruption. He finds an unlikely ally in the tenacious and principled police lieutenant Han Yeo Jin (Bae Doona).

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In “Save Me,” Im Sang Mi (Seo Yea Ji) and her family move to a village that is under the control of Baek Jung Ki (Cho Seong Ha), the leader of a pseudo-religion called Guweonson. She receives help from Han Sang Hwan (Taecyeon) and Seok Dong Cheol (Woo Do Hwan) to find a way out.

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“Because This Is My First Life” unfolds as struggling writer Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min) becomes a tenant in the house bought by Nam Sae Hee (Lee Min Ki), a socially awkward IT employee. Their unexpected living arrangement sets the stage for a unique relationship.

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“Lawless Lawyer” follows Bong Sang Pil (Lee Joon Gi), a former gangster turned lawyer who seeks revenge for his mother’s tragic death by targeting powerful individuals who believe they are above the law. Ha Jae Yi (Seo Yea Ji) joins Sang Pil’s team to pay off her father’s debts.

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In “Familiar Wife,” Cha Joo Hyeok (Ji Sung) is a bank employee in an unhappy marriage with Seo Woo Jin (Han Ji Min). When he travels back in time, his choices transform his life, making him married to his first love Lee Hye Won (Kang Han Na) instead.

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In “Hundred Million Stars From the Sky,” homicide detective Yoo Jin Kook (Park Sung Woong) investigates a suspicious death where all signs point to the victim’s boyfriend, Kim Moo Yeong (Seo In Guk). When Moo Yeong starts dating Jin Kook’s younger sister Yoo Jin Kang (Jung So Min), Jin Kook becomes determined to end their relationship.

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“The Crowned Clown” follows King Lee Hun (Yeo Jin Goo), who faces constant assassination attempts. To protect the monarch, a lookalike clown named Ha Sun (Yeo Jin Goo) is brought to the palace to serve as the king’s double. Ha Sun eventually develops feelings for the elegant Queen Yoo So Woon (Lee Se Young).

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In “Touch Your Heart,” glamorous actress Oh Yoon Seo (Yoo In Na) with a tarnished career is given a chance at redemption with a new lead part. To prepare for it, she must work as a secretary for icy lawyer Kwon Jung Rok (Lee Dong Wook) for several months.

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