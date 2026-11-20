Just in time for the holiday season, Stray Kids is celebrating another YouTube milestone as their music video for “Christmas EveL” surpasses 200 million views!

On November 20 at 5:17 p.m. KST, Stray Kids’ music video for “Christmas EveL” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s tenth music video to do so after “God’s Menu,” “Back Door,” “Thunderous,” “MANIAC,” “S-Class,” “LALALALA,” “CASE 143,” “Chk Chk Boom,” and “MIROH.”

Stray Kids originally released the music video for “Christmas EveL” on November 29, 2021 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over four years, 11 months, and 21 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Watch the festive music video for “Christmas EveL” again below: