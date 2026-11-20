Stars Dazzle On Red Carpet At 2026 MAMA AWARDS - CHAPTER 1
The 2026 MAMA AWARDS has officially kicked off!
On November 20, artists and presenters gathered on the red carpet ahead of the first day of the ceremony to showcase their stylish looks.
This year’s MAMA AWARDS is taking place at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan, with Park Bo Gum returning as host.
Check out the stars’ red carpet looks from CHAPTER 1 below!
Park Bo Gum
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
BABYMONSTER
LNGSHOT
Hearts2Hearts
RESCENE
Ong Seung Wu and Hwang Minhyun
Lee Dae Hwi and Choi Mina Sue
ALLDAY PROJECT
TUIDE
Seol In Ah and Kany
INI
MODYSSEY
Yoon Kyung Ho and Choi Dae Hoon
Street World Fighter: Directors’ War
Kim Yeon Koung
Oh Seung Hwan
Find Soompi’s guide to this year’s awards shows and year-end shows here!
Photo Credit: MAMA