The 2026 MAMA AWARDS has officially kicked off!

On November 20, artists and presenters gathered on the red carpet ahead of the first day of the ceremony to showcase their stylish looks.

This year’s MAMA AWARDS is taking place at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan, with Park Bo Gum returning as host.

Check out the stars’ red carpet looks from CHAPTER 1 below!

Park Bo Gum

ENHYPEN

TREASURE

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

BABYMONSTER

LNGSHOT

ILLIT

Hearts2Hearts

RESCENE

Lee Junho

Ong Seung Wu and Hwang Minhyun

Lee Dae Hwi and Choi Mina Sue

Moon Sang Min and Yoo In Na

NCT WISH

ALLDAY PROJECT

TUIDE

Seol In Ah and Kany

INI

MODYSSEY

Yoon Kyung Ho and Choi Dae Hoon

Street World Fighter: Directors’ War

Kim Yeon Koung

Oh Seung Hwan

Michieda Shunsuke

Find Soompi’s guide to this year’s awards shows and year-end shows here!

Photo Credit: MAMA