The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from October 6 to November 6. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

RESCENE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,006,372, marking a 7.79 percent increase in their score since October. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “photocard,” “CU convenience store,” and “Woori Bank,” while their positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 95.02 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BTS came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 3,892,590 for November.

Lim Young Woong held onto his spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 2,256,830, marking a 48.50 percent increase in his score since October.

BLACKPINK jumped to fourth place after seeing a whopping 103.81 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to 2,164,618 for November.

Finally, Kim Do Yeong rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,615,943, marking a 49.33 percent increase in his score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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