ATEEZ dominated this week’s Billboard charts with their latest release!

This week, ATEEZ’s new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making them the K-pop group with the most top 10 albums on the chart to date.

Billboard has now revealed more of ATEEZ’s achievements on this week’s charts: the group topped no less than four different Billboard charts this week, including the Artist 100, where ATEEZ returned to No. 1.

In addition to topping the Billboard 200, “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the best-selling album of the week in the United States, as well as the World Albums chart.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ’s new title track “UP” debuted at No. 90 on Billboard’s Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States. “UP” is ATEEZ’s third single to enter the chart, following “Lemon Drop” and “In Your Fantasy.”

Congratulations to ATEEZ!

Watch ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, San, and Jongho in their drama “Imitation” on Viki below:

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