28th Seoul Music Awards Announces Final Lineup

Music
Jan 15, 2019
by D. Kim

With just a few hours left until the ceremony, the final lineup has been announced for the 28th Seoul Music Awards!

Previously, BTS, TWICE, Wanna One, SEVENTEEN, Red Velvet, GFRIEND, NU’EST W, IZ*ONE, iKON, Im Chang Jung, and MOMOLAND were revealed for the first lineup.

It has now been confirmed that NCT 127, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, Stray Kids, Drunken Tiger, Yang Da Il, Crying Nut, and ADOY will also be present at the ceremony.

As announced previously, presenters will include Lee Jung JaeRyu Seung RyongJung Hae InKim Ji SukLee Sang YeobKang Ji HwanWoo Do HwanJang Dong Yoon, Ahn Hyo SeopOh Yeon SeoGo AraNam Ji HyunLee Si YoungJo Yoon HeeKim So YeonKang Han Na, Nana, Clara, Ahn Hyun Mo, and Kim Sae Ron.

Hosted by Kim Heechul, Kim So Hyun, and Shin Dong Yup, the 28th Seoul Music Awards will take place on January 15 at 6:50 KST at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and will be broadcast through KBS Drama, KBS Joy, KBS W, and more.

Source (1)

MAMAMOO
MONSTA X
Stray Kids
Yang Da Il
Crying Nut
Drunken Tiger
NCT 127
28th Seoul Music Awards
ADOY
