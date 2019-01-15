28th Seoul Music Awards Announces Final Lineup

With just a few hours left until the ceremony, the final lineup has been announced for the 28th Seoul Music Awards!

Previously, BTS, TWICE, Wanna One, SEVENTEEN, Red Velvet, GFRIEND, NU’EST W, IZ*ONE, iKON, Im Chang Jung, and MOMOLAND were revealed for the first lineup.

It has now been confirmed that NCT 127, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, Stray Kids, Drunken Tiger, Yang Da Il, Crying Nut, and ADOY will also be present at the ceremony.

As announced previously, presenters will include Lee Jung Jae, Ryu Seung Ryong, Jung Hae In, Kim Ji Suk, Lee Sang Yeob, Kang Ji Hwan, Woo Do Hwan, Jang Dong Yoon, Ahn Hyo Seop, Oh Yeon Seo, Go Ara, Nam Ji Hyun, Lee Si Young, Jo Yoon Hee, Kim So Yeon, Kang Han Na, Nana, Clara, Ahn Hyun Mo, and Kim Sae Ron.

Hosted by Kim Heechul, Kim So Hyun, and Shin Dong Yup, the 28th Seoul Music Awards will take place on January 15 at 6:50 KST at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and will be broadcast through KBS Drama, KBS Joy, KBS W, and more.

Source (1)