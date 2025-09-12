Watch: ZEROBASEONE Takes 4th Win For 'ICONIK' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By TWICE's Chaeyoung, MOMOLAND, And More

ZEROBASEONE has won their fourth music show trophy for “ICONIK”!

On the September 12 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were NCT WISH’s “COLOR” and ZEROBASEONE’s “ICONIK.” ZEROBASEONE ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,202 points.

Congratulations to ZEROBASEONE! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included ZEROBASEONE, MONSTA X, TWICE’s Chaeyoung, NCT’s Haechan, Red Velvet’s Wendy, NCT WISH, MOMOLAND, CORTIS, WJSN’s Dayoung, CIX, AxMxP, ALL(H)OURS, A.C.E’s Junhee, B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun, Gavy NJ, Dahye, Monday Kiz, and Too Many Color (TMC).

Check out their performances below!

ZEROBASEONE – “ICONIK”

MONSTA X – “N the Front”

TWICE’s Chaeyoung – “SHOOT (Firecracker)”

NCT’s Haechan – “CRZY”

Red Velvet’s Wendy – “Sunkiss”

NCT WISH – “COLOR”

MOMOLAND – “RODEO”

CORTIS – “What You Want” and “FaSHioN”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “body”

CIX – “WONDER YOU”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

ALL(H)OURS – “READY 2 RUMBLE”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “Umbrella (10:00)”

B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun – “HAENG-RO”

Gavy NJ – “Happiness (2025)”

Dahye – “Lemon Cherry Bomb”

Monday Kiz – “Destiny (2025)”

Too Many Color (TMC) – “Dangerous”

