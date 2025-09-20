Watch: aespa Takes 3rd Win For 'Rich Man' On 'Music Core'; Performances By NCT's Haechan, i-dle's Yuqi, And More

aespa has won a third music show trophy for “Rich Man”!

On the September 20 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “XOXZ,” aespa’s “Rich Man,” and NCT’s Haechan’s “CRZY.” aespa ultimately took the win with a total of 6,537 points.

Congratulations to aespa! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included NCT’s Haechan, i-dle’s Yuqi, 2PM’s Wooyoung, WJSN’s Dayoung, TREASURE, CORTIS, IDID, PLAVE, BADVILLAIN, Youngbin, CIX, LUN8, ALL(H)OURS, PRIMROSE, AxMxP, Kim Hee Jae, Chae Eun Jung x Haeun, and A.C.E’s Junhee.

Check out their performances below!

NCT’s Haechan – “CRZY”

i-dle’s Yuqi – “M.O.”

2PM’s Wooyoung – “Think Too Much”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “body”

TREASURE – “PARADISE”

CORTIS – “FaSHioN”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

PLAVE – “Hide and Seek”

BADVILLAIN – “THRILLER”

Youngbin – “Freak Show”

CIX – “WONDER YOU”

LUN8 – “Lost”

ALL(H)OURS – “READY 2 RUMBLE”

PRIMROSE – “Love Your Flower”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

Kim Hee Jae – “My Love, Gone Forever”

Chae Eun Jung x Haeun – “In the Sunlight”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “Umbrella (10:00)”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

