Watch: aespa Takes 3rd Win For 'Rich Man' On 'Music Core'; Performances By NCT's Haechan, i-dle's Yuqi, And More

Watch: aespa Takes 3rd Win For "Rich Man" On "Music Core"; Performances By NCT's Haechan, i-dle's Yuqi, And More

Music
Sep 20, 2025
by E Cha

aespa has won a third music show trophy for “Rich Man”!

On the September 20 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “XOXZ,” aespa’s “Rich Man,” and NCT’s Haechan’s “CRZY.” aespa ultimately took the win with a total of 6,537 points.

Congratulations to aespa! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included NCT’s Haechan, i-dle’s Yuqi, 2PM’s Wooyoung, WJSN’s Dayoung, TREASURE, CORTIS, IDID, PLAVE, BADVILLAIN, Youngbin, CIX, LUN8, ALL(H)OURS, PRIMROSE, AxMxP, Kim Hee Jae, Chae Eun Jung x Haeun, and A.C.E’s Junhee.

Check out their performances below!

NCT’s Haechan – “CRZY”

i-dle’s Yuqi – “M.O.”

2PM’s Wooyoung – “Think Too Much”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “body”

TREASURE – “PARADISE”

CORTIS – “FaSHioN”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

PLAVE – “Hide and Seek”

BADVILLAIN – “THRILLER”

Youngbin – “Freak Show”

CIX – “WONDER YOU”

LUN8 – “Lost”

ALL(H)OURS – “READY 2 RUMBLE”

PRIMROSE – “Love Your Flower”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

Kim Hee Jae – “My Love, Gone Forever”

Chae Eun Jung x Haeun – “In the Sunlight”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “Umbrella (10:00)”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

2PM
A.C.E
aespa
ALL(H)OURS
AxMxP
BADVILLAIN
Chae Eun Jung
CIX
CORTIS
Dayoung
Haechan
Haeun
i-dle
Junhee (A.C.E)
Kim Hee Jae
LUN8
Music Core
NCT
PLAVE
PRIMROSE
Treasure
WJSN
Wooyoung
Youngbin (soloist)
Yuqi

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read