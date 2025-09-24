Watch: i-dle's Yuqi Takes 1st Win For 'M.O.' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By IDID, WJSN's Dayoung, And More

i-dle’s Yuqi has won her first-ever music show trophy as a solo artist!

On the September 24 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were aespa’s “Rich Man,” IDID’s “CHAN-RAN,” TREASURE’s “PARADISE,” IU’s “Bye, Summer,” and Yuqi’s “M.O.”

The trophy ultimately went to Yuqi, marking her very first music show win as a soloist. Check out a clip of Yuqi accepting her win below!

Performers on today’s show included IDID, WJSN’s Dayoung, CIX, BADVILLAIN, LUN8, TIOT, AxMxP, ALL(H)OURS, A.C.E’s Junhee, GENBLUE, Youngbin, PRIMROSE, Galaxy Kids, and Soorin.

Check out their performances below!

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “body”

CIX – “S.O.S” and “WONDER YOU”

BADVILLAIN – “THRILLER”

LUN8 – “Lost”

TIOT – “MY PRIDE”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

ALL(H)OURS – “READY 2 RUMBLE”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “Too Bad (15:00)”

GENBLUE – “BADASS”

Youngbin – “Freak Show”

PRIMROSE – “Love Your Flower”

Galaxy Kids – “Stay Close”

Soorin – “Sure Thing”

Congratulations to Yuqi!

Watch Yuqi on the Chinese version of “Heart Signal” on Viki below:

Watch Now