CORTIS Spends 2nd Week On Billboard 200 With 'COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES'

CORTIS’s debut album has charted for a second week on the Billboard 200!

Last week, BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS made a strong debut on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. The rookie group’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 15.

“COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” is now spending its second consecutive week on the chart: for the week ending on October 4, the EP successfully remained on the Billboard 200 at No. 128.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” held onto its spot at No. 2 in its second week on Billboard’s World Albums chart. The EP also ranked No. 9 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 10 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the 10th best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s intro single “GO!” rose to No. 129 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 175 on the Global 200 in its second week on both charts.

Finally, CORTIS spent their second week on Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 70.

Congratulations to CORTIS!