Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Oct 05, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between August 11 and September 11.

Lee Chae Min, who recently stole hearts in tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,482,313. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” “Lee Heon,” and “fantasy rom-com,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “powerful,” “immersed,” and “sweet.” Lee Chae Min’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.34 percent positive reactions.

Ma Dong Seok, who starred in the recent KBS drama “Twelve,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,170,065.

Kang Han Na, who took on a villainous role in “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” came in third with a brand reputation index of 2,330,978.

Choi Yoon Ji, who recently starred in “Love, Take Two,” ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,941,975.

Finally, “Low Life” star Yang Se Jong rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,841,040.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lee Chae Min
  2. Ma Dong Seok
  3. Kang Han Na
  4. Choi Yoon Ji
  5. Yang Se Jong
  6. Yoon Hyun Min
  7. Kim Nam Gil
  8. Mun Ka Young
  9. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  10. Kim Tae Hee
  11. Kim Young Kwang
  12. Jung In Sun
  13. Bang Hyo Rin
  14. Seo In Guk
  15. Lee Jin Uk
  16. Yoon Seo Ah
  17. Park Hyung Sik
  18. Jung Chaeyeon
  19. Ryu Hye Young
  20. Kim Kwang Kyu
  21. Jang Shin Young
  22. Kang You Seok
  23. Song Seung Heon
  24. Im Seong Jae
  25. Choi Gwi Hwa
  26. Uhm Jung Hwa
  27. Lee Joo Bin
  28. Im Soo Jung
  29. Lee Sung Kyung
  30. Park Hae Joon

Watch Lee Chae Min in “Crushology 101” on Viki below:

And binge-watch all of “Love, Take Two” below!

