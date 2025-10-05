Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between August 11 and September 11.

Lee Chae Min, who recently stole hearts in tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,482,313. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” “Lee Heon,” and “fantasy rom-com,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “powerful,” “immersed,” and “sweet.” Lee Chae Min’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.34 percent positive reactions.

Ma Dong Seok, who starred in the recent KBS drama “Twelve,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,170,065.

Kang Han Na, who took on a villainous role in “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” came in third with a brand reputation index of 2,330,978.

Choi Yoon Ji, who recently starred in “Love, Take Two,” ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,941,975.

Finally, “Low Life” star Yang Se Jong rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,841,040.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

