October Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!
The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between September 7 and October 7.
Lee Chae Min, who recently enjoyed a surge in popularity after starring in “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” held onto his spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,217,657. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” “Lee Heon,” and “irreplaceable actor,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “passionate acting,” “reinvent,” and “diverse.” Lee Chae Min’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.75 percent positive reactions.
Song Seung Heon, who recently stole hearts in “My Troublesome Star,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,919,557.
Lee Young Ae, who is currently starring in “Walking on Thin Ice,” ranked third for October with a brand reputation index of 3,549,119.
Shin Ye Eun, who is starring in both “A Hundred Memories” and “The Murky Stream,” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,377,749.
Finally, Jun Ji Hyun, who most recently starred in “Tempest,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,316,944.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Lee Chae Min
- Song Seung Heon
- Lee Young Ae
- Shin Ye Eun
- Jun Ji Hyun
- Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
- Jang Dong Yoon
- Uhm Jung Hwa
- Go Hyun Jung
- Kim Da Mi
- Heo Nam Jun
- Kim Young Kwang
- Kang Dong Won
- Kang Han Na
- Kim Go Eun
- Lee El
- Kim Gun Woo
- Lee Re
- Park Ji Hyun
- Han Suk Kyu
- Yoon Seo Ah
- Jung Il Woo
- Lee Ha Nee
- Ma Dong Seok
- Kim Bo Ra
- Bang Hyo Rin
- Choi Gwi Hwa
- Jung In Sun
- Yoon Hyun Min
- Rowoon
