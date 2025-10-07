October Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between September 7 and October 7.

Lee Chae Min, who recently enjoyed a surge in popularity after starring in “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” held onto his spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,217,657. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” “Lee Heon,” and “irreplaceable actor,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “passionate acting,” “reinvent,” and “diverse.” Lee Chae Min’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.75 percent positive reactions.

Song Seung Heon, who recently stole hearts in “My Troublesome Star,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,919,557.

Lee Young Ae, who is currently starring in “Walking on Thin Ice,” ranked third for October with a brand reputation index of 3,549,119.

Shin Ye Eun, who is starring in both “A Hundred Memories” and “The Murky Stream,” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,377,749.

Finally, Jun Ji Hyun, who most recently starred in “Tempest,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,316,944.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

