October Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Oct 07, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between September 7 and October 7.

Lee Chae Min, who recently enjoyed a surge in popularity after starring in “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” held onto his spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,217,657. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” “Lee Heon,” and “irreplaceable actor,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “passionate acting,” “reinvent,” and “diverse.” Lee Chae Min’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.75 percent positive reactions.

Song Seung Heon, who recently stole hearts in “My Troublesome Star,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,919,557.

Lee Young Ae, who is currently starring in “Walking on Thin Ice,” ranked third for October with a brand reputation index of 3,549,119.

Shin Ye Eun, who is starring in both “A Hundred Memories” and “The Murky Stream,” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,377,749.

Finally, Jun Ji Hyun, who most recently starred in “Tempest,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,316,944.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lee Chae Min
  2. Song Seung Heon
  3. Lee Young Ae
  4. Shin Ye Eun
  5. Jun Ji Hyun
  6. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  7. Jang Dong Yoon
  8. Uhm Jung Hwa
  9. Go Hyun Jung
  10. Kim Da Mi
  11. Heo Nam Jun
  12. Kim Young Kwang
  13. Kang Dong Won
  14. Kang Han Na
  15. Kim Go Eun
  16. Lee El
  17. Kim Gun Woo
  18. Lee Re
  19. Park Ji Hyun
  20. Han Suk Kyu
  21. Yoon Seo Ah
  22. Jung Il Woo
  23. Lee Ha Nee
  24. Ma Dong Seok
  25. Kim Bo Ra
  26. Bang Hyo Rin
  27. Choi Gwi Hwa
  28. Jung In Sun
  29. Yoon Hyun Min
  30. Rowoon

