Watch: STARSHIP Artists And Actors Reunite For 'The Game Caterers' In Fun Preview

Producing director (PD) Na Young Suk’s “The Game Caterers” has unveiled a sneak peek of its second STARSHIP Entertainment special!

“The Game Caterers” is a popular variety show in which the famous PD Na Young Suk visits people at their official places of work and plays games with them. The program has previously teamed up with HYBE Labels, SM Entertainment, STARSHIP Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment for special episodes featuring artists from each agency.

Three years after STARSHIP Entertainment’s first special, 38 artists and actors from the agency will come together for a second special. The actors returning to the show will include Song Seung Heon, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Bum, Son Woo Hyeon, Chae Soo Bin, and Shin Seung Ho, while Kim Kyung Nam and Ahn Ji Hwan will be appearing for the first time.

Meanwhile, the artists appearing on the show will include K.Will; MONSTA X’s Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, and Joohoney; WJSN’s Exy (Chu So Jung), Bona (Kim Ji Yeon), Dayoung, and Yeonjung; CRAVITY’s Jungmo, Hyeongjun, Wonjin, and Taeyoung; IVE’s An Yu Jin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Won Young, Liz, and Leeseo; KiiiKiii’s Jiyu, Leesol, Sui, and Haeum; and IDID’s Jang Yong Hoon, Kim Min Jae, Baek Jun Hyuk, and Jeong Se Min.

The newly released preview begins with footage from the first STARSHIP special from 2022, during which Yoo Yeon Seok said he hoped to meet up with the other actors and artists for a meal after filming. The teaser then flashes forward to the present, where Kim Kyung Nam reveals that Yoo Yeon Seok, who is currently filming a drama with him, has never bought him a meal. Flustered, Yoo Yeon Seok quickly declares that he will treat him to a meal very soon.

The clip then introduces each of the 38 participants individually, teasing that the upcoming special will feature a mix of returning family members and new faces. As the preview offers glimpses of the entertaining games and fierce competition to come, a caption jokingly asks, “Why is STARSHIP so serious about sports…?”

The first episode of the upcoming STARSHIP special of “The Game Caterers” will air via tvN on November 5 at 10:50 p.m. KST, after which the full version will be released on the show’s official YouTube channel here on November 6 at 9 a.m. KST.

Check out the new preview below!