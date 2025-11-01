Watch: Lee Chan Won Takes 1st Win For 'Maybe Today' On 'Music Core'; Performances By BOYNEXTDOOR, BABYMONSTER, &TEAM, And More

Watch: Lee Chan Won Takes 1st Win For "Maybe Today" On "Music Core"; Performances By BOYNEXTDOOR, BABYMONSTER, &TEAM, And More

Music
Nov 01, 2025
by E Cha

Lee Chan Won has won his first music show trophy for “Maybe Today”!

On the November 1 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were BOYNEXTDOOR’s “Hollywood Action,” NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” and Lee Chan Won’s “Maybe Today.” Lee Chan Won ultimately took the win with a total of 7,274 points.

Congratulations to Lee Chan Won! Watch his performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included BOYNEXTDOOR, BABYMONSTER, LE SSERAFIM, &TEAM, NEXZ, Wonho, TEMPEST, WEi, 82MAJOR, DKZ, Hearts2Hearts, TWS, MEOVV, izna, VVUP, Jung Seung Hwan, BAE173, PENTACLE, Dr. Core 911, and AxMxP.

Check out their performances below!

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Hollywood Action”

BABYMONSTER – “WE GO UP”

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI”

&TEAM – “Back to Life”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”

Wonho – “if you wanna”

TEMPEST – “In The Dark”

WEi – “HOME”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY”

DKZ – “Replay My Anthem”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE”

MEOVV – “BURNING UP”

izna – “Racecar”

VVUP – “House Party”

Jung Seung Hwan – “Prayer”

BAE173 – “Turned Up”

PENTACLE – “Shame”

Dr. Core 911 – “PK2”

AxMxP – “Shocking Drama”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

82MAJOR
andTEAM
AxMxP
BABYMONSTER
BAE173
BOYNEXTDOOR
DKZ
Dr. Core 911
Hearts2Hearts
Jung Seung Hwan
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chan Won
MEOVV
Music Core
NEXZ
PENTACLE
TEMPEST
TWS
VVUP
WEi
Wonho

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read