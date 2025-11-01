Watch: Lee Chan Won Takes 1st Win For 'Maybe Today' On 'Music Core'; Performances By BOYNEXTDOOR, BABYMONSTER, &TEAM, And More

Lee Chan Won has won his first music show trophy for “Maybe Today”!

On the November 1 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were BOYNEXTDOOR’s “Hollywood Action,” NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” and Lee Chan Won’s “Maybe Today.” Lee Chan Won ultimately took the win with a total of 7,274 points.

Congratulations to Lee Chan Won! Watch his performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included BOYNEXTDOOR, BABYMONSTER, LE SSERAFIM, &TEAM, NEXZ, Wonho, TEMPEST, WEi, 82MAJOR, DKZ, Hearts2Hearts, TWS, MEOVV, izna, VVUP, Jung Seung Hwan, BAE173, PENTACLE, Dr. Core 911, and AxMxP.

Check out their performances below!

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Hollywood Action”

BABYMONSTER – “WE GO UP”

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI”

&TEAM – “Back to Life”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”

Wonho – “if you wanna”

TEMPEST – “In The Dark”

WEi – “HOME”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY”

DKZ – “Replay My Anthem”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE”

MEOVV – “BURNING UP”

izna – “Racecar”

VVUP – “House Party”

Jung Seung Hwan – “Prayer”

BAE173 – “Turned Up”

PENTACLE – “Shame”

Dr. Core 911 – “PK2”

AxMxP – “Shocking Drama”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

