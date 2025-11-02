Watch: BOYNEXTDOOR Takes 3rd Win For "Hollywood Action" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, BABYMONSTER, And More
BOYNEXTDOOR has won a third music show trophy for “Hollywood Action”!
On the November 2 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye,” NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” and BOYNEXTDOOR’s “Hollywood Action.” BOYNEXTDOOR ultimately took the win with a total of 6,473 points.
Congratulations to BOYNEXTDOOR! Watch their performance, win, and the full, unaired version of their encore below:
Other performers on today’s show included LE SSERAFIM, BABYMONSTER, &TEAM, NEXZ, xikers, Wonho, Hearts2Hearts, TWS, MEOVV, izna, TEMPEST, 82MAJOR, DKZ, WEi, Jung Seung Hwan, Lee Chan Won, TRENDZ, VVUP, and PENTACLE.
Check out their performances below!
LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI”
BABYMONSTER – “WE GO UP”
&TEAM – “Lunatic” and “Back to Life”
NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”
xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”
Wonho – “if you wanna”
Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”
TWS – “OVERDRIVE”
MEOVV – “BURNING UP”
izna – “Racecar”
TEMPEST – “nocturnal” + “In The Dark”
82MAJOR – “TROPHY”
DKZ – “Replay My Anthem”
WEi – “HOME”
Jung Seung Hwan – “Without you”
Lee Chan Won – “Maybe Today”
TRENDZ – “Crime”
VVUP – “House Party”
PENTACLE – “Shame”
Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below!