Watch: BOYNEXTDOOR Takes 3rd Win For "Hollywood Action" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, BABYMONSTER, And More

Music
Nov 02, 2025
by E Cha

BOYNEXTDOOR has won a third music show trophy for “Hollywood Action”!

On the November 2 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye,” NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” and BOYNEXTDOOR’s “Hollywood Action.” BOYNEXTDOOR ultimately took the win with a total of 6,473 points.

Congratulations to BOYNEXTDOOR! Watch their performance, win, and the full, unaired version of their encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included LE SSERAFIM, BABYMONSTER, &TEAM, NEXZ, xikers, Wonho, Hearts2Hearts, TWS, MEOVV, izna, TEMPEST, 82MAJOR, DKZ, WEi, Jung Seung Hwan, Lee Chan Won, TRENDZ, VVUP, and PENTACLE.

Check out their performances below!

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI”

BABYMONSTER – “WE GO UP”

&TEAM – “Lunatic” and “Back to Life”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”

xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”

Wonho – “if you wanna”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE”

MEOVV – “BURNING UP”

izna – “Racecar”

TEMPEST – “nocturnal” + “In The Dark”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY”

DKZ – “Replay My Anthem”

WEi – “HOME”

Jung Seung Hwan – “Without you”

Lee Chan Won – “Maybe Today”

TRENDZ – “Crime”

VVUP – “House Party”

PENTACLE – “Shame”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below!

Watch Now

