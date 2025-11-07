Watch: &TEAM Takes 3rd Win For "Back To Life" On "Music Bank"; Performances By TXT's Yeonjun, LE SSERAFIM, And More
&TEAM has won their third music show trophy for “Back to Life”!
On the November 7 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were NEXZ’s “Beat-Boxer” and &TEAM’s “Back to Life.” &TEAM ultimately took the prize with a total of 11,211 points.
Congratulations to &TEAM! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:
Performers on today’s show included &TEAM, NEXZ, TXT’s Yeonjun, LE SSERAFIM, TVXQ’s Yunho, i-dle’s Miyeon, Sunmi, FIFTY FIFTY, Hearts2Hearts, AHOF, xikers, TEMPEST, 82MAJOR, RESCENE, VVUP, ARrC, HITGS, NEWBEAT, Jeon Yu Jin, and Kwon Eui Bin.
Check out their performances below!
&TEAM – “Back to Life”
NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”
TXT’s Yeonjun – “Talk to You”
LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI”
TVXQ’s Yunho – “Stretch”
i-dle’s Miyeon – “Say My Name”
Sunmi – “CYNICAL”
FIFTY FIFTY – “Eeny meeny miny moe”
Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”
AHOF – “Pinocchio”
xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”
TEMPEST – “In The Dark”
82MAJOR – “TROPHY”
RESCENE – “Heart Drop”
VVUP – “House Party”
ARrC – “SKIID”
HITGS – “A-HA!”
NEWBEAT – “Look So Good”
Jeon Yu Jin – “Childlike Slumber”
Kwon Eui Bin – “WHERE GOODBYE STOPS”
Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below: