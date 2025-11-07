Watch: &TEAM Takes 3rd Win For 'Back To Life' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By TXT's Yeonjun, LE SSERAFIM, And More

&TEAM has won their third music show trophy for “Back to Life”!

On the November 7 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were NEXZ’s “Beat-Boxer” and &TEAM’s “Back to Life.” &TEAM ultimately took the prize with a total of 11,211 points.

Congratulations to &TEAM! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included &TEAM, NEXZ, TXT’s Yeonjun, LE SSERAFIM, TVXQ’s Yunho, i-dle’s Miyeon, Sunmi, FIFTY FIFTY, Hearts2Hearts, AHOF, xikers, TEMPEST, 82MAJOR, RESCENE, VVUP, ARrC, HITGS, NEWBEAT, Jeon Yu Jin, and Kwon Eui Bin.

Check out their performances below!

&TEAM – “Back to Life”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”

TXT’s Yeonjun – “Talk to You”

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Stretch”

i-dle’s Miyeon – “Say My Name”

Sunmi – “CYNICAL”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Eeny meeny miny moe”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

AHOF – “Pinocchio”

xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”

TEMPEST – “In The Dark”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY”

RESCENE – “Heart Drop”

VVUP – “House Party”

ARrC – “SKIID”

HITGS – “A-HA!”

NEWBEAT – “Look So Good”

Jeon Yu Jin – “Childlike Slumber”

Kwon Eui Bin – “WHERE GOODBYE STOPS”

Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now