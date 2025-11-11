2025 MAMA AWARDS Announces Part Of Special Stages Including 'KPop Demon Hunters' Performances

Get ready for exciting performances at this year’s MAMA AWARDS!

On November 11, the press premiere for the 2025 MAMA AWARDS took place, during which Park Chan Wook, the Head of the Convention Business, and producers Lee Young Joo and Ma Doo Shik introduced this year’s ceremony and special stages.

In CHAPTER 1 on November 28, “World of Street Woman Fighter” team BUMSUP along with members of BOYNEXTDOOR, CORTIS, and TREASURE will showcase a collaboration stage of the Korean traditional song “Kwaejina Ching Ching” with a surprise appearance from host Park Bo Gum.

In CHAPTER 2, Kim Hye Soo and Stray Kids’ Felix will give a “message performance,” while ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin and dancer Kyoka will create a themed stage.

Furthermore, as part of a collaboration between MAMA AWARDS and “KPop Demon Hunters,” K-pop artists will reenact performances by Saja Boys and HUNTR/X. The member lineup for these special stages will be finalized soon.

This year’s MAMA AWARDS will also mark “BOYS II PLANET” group ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s first performance following their formation, and Stray Kids will also showcase a “mega stage” first performance of their song “DIVINE.” In celebration of Super Junior’s 20th debut anniversary, the “legend stage” will pay homage to the group’s hit songs over the past 20 years.

This year’s awards will take place over two days at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on November 28 and 29. Check out the lineup of performing artists here, the presenters here, and nominees here!

Stay tuned for updates on this year’s MAMA AWARDS!

