Watch: AHOF Takes 2nd Win For 'Pinocchio' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By XODIAC, FIFTY FIFTY, And More

AHOF has won their second music show trophy for their new title track “Pinocchio”!

On the November 12 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope), Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE,” AHOF’s “Pinocchio,” TXT’s Yeonjun‘s “Talk to You,” and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye.”

The trophy ultimately went to AHOF. Congratulations to AHOF! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included AHOF, FIFTY FIFTY, &TEAM, NEXZ, ARrC, xikers, TEMPEST, 82MAJOR, DKZ, XODIAC, XLOV, RESCENE, AM8IC, and NEWBEAT.

Check out their performances below!

AHOF – “Pinocchio”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Eeny meeny miny moe”

&TEAM – “Back to Life”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”

ARrC – “WoW (“Way of Winning” (feat. Moon Sua and Siyoon))” and “SKIID”

xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)” and “ICONIC”

TEMPEST – “In The Dark”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY”

DKZ – “Replay My Anthem”

XODIAC – “Alibi”

XLOV – “Rizz”

RESCENE – “Heart Drop”

AM8IC – “Link Up”

NEWBEAT – “Look So Good”