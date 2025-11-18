November Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 18, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from October 18 to November 18.

Kang Ha Neul topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,686,409. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “The First Ride,” “Cha Eun Woo,” and “comedy,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “fun,” “prolific,” and “work hard.” Kang Ha Neul’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 87.02 percent positive reactions.

Jo Woo Jin took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,236,735.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae ranked third with a brand reputation index of 3,034,145 for November.

Ryu Seung Ryong came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,929,996, and Lee Byung Hun rounded out the top five with a score of 2,812,357.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Kang Ha Neul
  2. Jo Woo Jin
  3. Lee Jung Jae
  4. Ryu Seung Ryong
  5. Lee Byung Hun
  6. Kim Da Mi
  7. Kim Sun Young
  8. Go Youn Jung
  9. Lee Seo Jin
  10. Kim Woo Bin
  11. Ma Dong Seok
  12. Ahn Sung Ki
  13. Kim Young Kwang
  14. Jeon Yeo Been
  15. Kim Ji Young
  16. Choi Sung Eun
  17. Choi Woo Shik
  18. Ko Kyu Phil
  19. Lee Kwang Soo
  20. Park Bo Young
  21. Ha Jung Woo
  22. Han Hyo Joo
  23. Song Joong Ki
  24. Gong Myoung
  25. Jang Dong Ju
  26. Jo Jung Suk
  27. Hyun Bin
  28. Han Ji Min
  29. Jung Hae In
  30. Kim Hye Soo

Watch Kang Ha Neul in his hit film “YADANG: The Snitch” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Jo Woo Jin’s film “Harbin” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

Ahn Sung Ki
Choi Sung Eun
Choi Woo Shik
Go Youn Jung
Gong Myoung
Ha Jung Woo
Han Hyo Joo
Han Ji Min
Hyun Bin
Jang Dong Ju
Jeon Yeo Been
Jo Jung Suk
Jo Woo Jin
Kang Ha Neul
Kim Da Mi
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Ji Young (1974)
Kim Sun Young
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Young Kwang
Ko Kyu Phil
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Kwang Soo
Lee Seo Jin
Ma Dong Seok
Ryu Seung Ryong
Song Joong Ki

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read