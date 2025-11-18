November Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from October 18 to November 18.

Kang Ha Neul topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,686,409. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “The First Ride,” “Cha Eun Woo,” and “comedy,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “fun,” “prolific,” and “work hard.” Kang Ha Neul’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 87.02 percent positive reactions.

Jo Woo Jin took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,236,735.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae ranked third with a brand reputation index of 3,034,145 for November.

Ryu Seung Ryong came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,929,996, and Lee Byung Hun rounded out the top five with a score of 2,812,357.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Kang Ha Neul in his hit film “YADANG: The Snitch” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Jo Woo Jin’s film “Harbin” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)