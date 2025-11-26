2025 MAMA AWARDS Announces HUNTR/X And Saja Boys Lineup For 'KPop Demon Hunters' Collaboration

Get ready to see HUNTR/X and Saja Boys come to life!

On November 26, the 2025 MAMA AWARDS unveiled the stars who will be partaking in the WONDER STAGE—where legendary collaborations come to life. The powerhouse lineup of K-pop artists will bring the film’s climatic battle between HUNTR/X and Saja Boys from screen to stage.

Previously, the MAMA AWARDS announced its official collaboration with Netflix’s hit animation “KPop Demon Hunters.” At the upcoming awards ceremony, K-pop idols will be taking to the stage to showcase real-life renditions of HUNTR/X and Saja Boys.

BABYMONSTER’s Pharita, Ahyeon, and Rora will be transforming into the HUNTR/X members. With their fierce stage presence and charisma, the trio will bring the warrior spirit of HUNTR/X to life to protect fans from demons in this dramatic fusion of animation and live performance.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s Leehan, RIIZE’s Wonbin, TWS’s Shinyu, and ZEROBASEONE’s Park Gun Wook and Han Yu Jin will be taking to the stage as Saja Boys. Together, these rising stars will recreate the film’s climatic scene with perfect synchronization, delivering a performance that blurs the line between the animated world and reality

This year’s awards will take place over two days at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on November 28 and 29. Check out the lineup of performing artists here, the presenters here, and nominees here!

Stay tuned for updates on this year’s MAMA AWARDS!

