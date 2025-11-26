Nana To Resume Scheduled Activities Following Armed Robbery Incident

Nana will be continuing with her activities as scheduled.

Previously on 15, the Guri Police Station revealed that they had arrested a man in his thirties for breaking into Nana’s home, threatening her and her mother with a weapon and demanding money. Although Nana and her mother reportedly managed to subdue the armed robber, her agency SUBLIME revealed that both were injured by the assault. The police further ruled that the injury inflicted by Nana on the armed robber would constituted as self-defense.

On November 26, SUBLIME shared the following statement:

Hello, this is SUBLIME Nana recently went through a tough time, but thanks to all the love and support from you, she’s ready to get back to her activities! Upcoming ad shoots and schedules will go on as planned, and her album, photo book, and other projects are also moving forward. Thank you so much for your continued support and love for Nana. Let’s keep cheering her on together! SUBLIME.

Recently, it was confirmed that Nana will be starring in ENA’s upcoming drama “Climax” alongside Ju Ji Hoon and Ha Ji Won.

